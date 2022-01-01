Takatsuki Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5437 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|70
|5437 yards
|White
|70
|5225 yards
|Black
|72
|4925 yards
|Red
|70
|4620 yards
Scorecard for Takatsuki Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 64.1/107
|485
|140
|325
|275
|240
|185
|155
|490
|365
|2660
|485
|130
|490
|162
|360
|195
|285
|270
|400
|2777
|5437
|White M: 64.0/105
|475
|130
|305
|260
|240
|175
|145
|480
|355
|2565
|475
|120
|480
|135
|345
|180
|280
|260
|385
|2660
|5225
|Black M: 63.9/103
|450
|130
|285
|260
|240
|160
|145
|460
|335
|2465
|445
|120
|435
|130
|320
|160
|280
|260
|310
|2460
|4925
|Red W: 64.9/105
|435
|110
|275
|260
|240
|135
|125
|415
|310
|2305
|425
|120
|400
|115
|300
|130
|280
|260
|285
|2315
|4620
|Handicap
|17
|15
|9
|11
|7
|3
|13
|1
|5
|18
|16
|6
|8
|10
|2
|12
|14
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|35
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
