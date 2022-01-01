Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Takatsuki Golf Club

0
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5437 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 70 5437 yards
White 70 5225 yards
Black 72 4925 yards
Red 70 4620 yards
Scorecard for Takatsuki Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 64.1/107 485 140 325 275 240 185 155 490 365 2660 485 130 490 162 360 195 285 270 400 2777 5437
White M: 64.0/105 475 130 305 260 240 175 145 480 355 2565 475 120 480 135 345 180 280 260 385 2660 5225
Black M: 63.9/103 450 130 285 260 240 160 145 460 335 2465 445 120 435 130 320 160 280 260 310 2460 4925
Red W: 64.9/105 435 110 275 260 240 135 125 415 310 2305 425 120 400 115 300 130 280 260 285 2315 4620
Handicap 17 15 9 11 7 3 13 1 5 18 16 6 8 10 2 12 14 4
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 3 5 4 35 5 3 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Keihan GC: #9
Keihan Golf Club
Takatsuki, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Makino Park GC
Makino Park Golf Course
Hirakata, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuzuha Public GC
Kuzuha Public Golf Course
Hirakata, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirakata Kokusai GC: #3
Hirakata Kokusai Golf Club
Hirakata, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki CC - East: #6
Ibaraki Country Club - East Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shin-Osaka GC
Shin-Osaka Golf Club
Shimamoto, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katano CC: #14
Katano Country Club
Katano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aigawa GC
Aigawa Golf Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirakata CC
Hirakata Country Club
Hirakata, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki Kokusai GC
Ibaraki Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki CC - West: #17
Ibaraki Country Club - West Course
Ibaraki, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kisaichi CC - Pine: #4
Kisaichi Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Katano, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
