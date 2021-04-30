PGM Ikeda Country Club - Ayaha/Kinukage Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6547 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6547 yards
|Regular
|71
|6173 yards
|Front
|71
|5740 yards
|Ladies
|71
|4699 yards
Scorecard for Ayaha/Kinukage
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 71.7/119
|388
|460
|314
|553
|171
|467
|401
|177
|400
|3331
|386
|170
|412
|347
|221
|457
|377
|309
|531
|3210
|6541
|Blue M: 68.7/117
|376
|449
|296
|519
|151
|451
|335
|162
|370
|3109
|376
|159
|400
|328
|209
|437
|350
|279
|507
|3045
|6154
|White M: 67.2/113
|363
|417
|272
|509
|142
|416
|330
|157
|340
|2946
|371
|155
|385
|320
|204
|414
|345
|269
|476
|2939
|5885
|Gold M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109
|340
|410
|257
|496
|126
|397
|322
|145
|312
|2805
|348
|155
|354
|306
|89
|390
|325
|247
|463
|2677
|5482
|Handicap
|8
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|7
|1
|9
|3
|11
|13
|15
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout