PGM Ikeda Country Club - Ayaha/Kinukage Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6547 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6547 yards
Regular 71 6173 yards
Front 71 5740 yards
Ladies 71 4699 yards
Scorecard for Ayaha/Kinukage
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 71.7/119 388 460 314 553 171 467 401 177 400 3331 386 170 412 347 221 457 377 309 531 3210 6541
Blue M: 68.7/117 376 449 296 519 151 451 335 162 370 3109 376 159 400 328 209 437 350 279 507 3045 6154
White M: 67.2/113 363 417 272 509 142 416 330 157 340 2946 371 155 385 320 204 414 345 269 476 2939 5885
Gold M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109 340 410 257 496 126 397 322 145 312 2805 348 155 354 306 89 390 325 247 463 2677 5482
Handicap 8 2 10 4 12 14 16 18 6 7 1 9 3 11 13 15 17 5
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 35 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

