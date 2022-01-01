Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Lordland Golf Club

0
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6500 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6500 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6005 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6005 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5362 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lordland Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 405 380 450 543 154 556 199 370 290 3347 538 313 369 416 174 504 144 376 319 3153 6500
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 378 352 434 485 139 541 182 318 279 3108 506 293 328 390 146 476 120 343 295 2897 6005
Red W: 67.1/113 293 276 395 460 117 491 138 308 269 2747 479 286 303 315 111 443 100 310 268 2615 5362
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 5 11 17 4 16 10 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1994

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lounge

Nearby Courses
Kazan CC: #8
Kazan Country Club
Higashimurayama, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
JGM Bel Aire GC: Practice area
JGM Bel Aire Golf Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Ikaho CC
Ikaho Country Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Shimoakima CC
Shimoakima Country Club
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Akagi: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Akagi/Haruna Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Ikaho: #1
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Ikaho/Akagi Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Ikaho Kokusai CC - Haruna: #5
Ikaho Kokusai Country Club - Haruna/Ikaho Course
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Haruna no Mori CC
Haruna no Mori Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Eboshi/Otowa Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Maebashi Golf Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Otowa Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ikaho GC
Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Eboshi Course
Higashiagatsuma, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
