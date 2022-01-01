Lordland Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6500 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6500 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6005 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6005 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5362 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Lordland Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|405
|380
|450
|543
|154
|556
|199
|370
|290
|3347
|538
|313
|369
|416
|174
|504
|144
|376
|319
|3153
|6500
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|378
|352
|434
|485
|139
|541
|182
|318
|279
|3108
|506
|293
|328
|390
|146
|476
|120
|343
|295
|2897
|6005
|Red W: 67.1/113
|293
|276
|395
|460
|117
|491
|138
|308
|269
|2747
|479
|286
|303
|315
|111
|443
|100
|310
|268
|2615
|5362
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|5
|11
|17
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
