JGM Bel Aire Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6932 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6932 yards
|72.3
|123
|Blue
|72
|6443 yards
|70.1
|121
|White
|72
|6162 yards
|69.0
|119
|Gold
|72
|5561 yards
|67.7
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5228 yards
|67.1
|113
|Pink (W)
|72
|3770 yards
|65.2
|107
Scorecard for Bel Air Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.3/123
|376
|370
|535
|439
|177
|511
|343
|211
|418
|3380
|397
|557
|210
|432
|427
|405
|141
|527
|456
|3552
|6932
|Blue M: 70.1/121
|351
|352
|525
|415
|165
|491
|324
|180
|385
|3188
|371
|548
|177
|371
|405
|379
|129
|502
|373
|3255
|6443
|White M: 69.0/119
|335
|340
|512
|415
|149
|480
|307
|156
|347
|3041
|354
|514
|162
|371
|395
|364
|129
|475
|357
|3121
|6162
|Gold M: 67.7/117
|276
|293
|425
|370
|137
|441
|269
|141
|332
|2684
|338
|474
|130
|352
|350
|331
|110
|450
|342
|2877
|5561
|Red W: 67.1/113
|276
|201
|425
|330
|137
|441
|269
|141
|332
|2552
|338
|474
|130
|240
|266
|331
|105
|450
|342
|2676
|5228
|Pink W: 65.2/107
|203
|201
|330
|218
|137
|307
|220
|104
|220
|1940
|216
|325
|108
|175
|205
|218
|80
|290
|213
|1830
|3770
|Handicap
|11
|7
|3
|1
|17
|5
|13
|9
|15
|14
|4
|12
|2
|6
|10
|18
|8
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, Mastercard, NICOS, Saison, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
