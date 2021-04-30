Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

JGM Bel Aire Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6932 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6932 yards 72.3 123
Blue 72 6443 yards 70.1 121
White 72 6162 yards 69.0 119
Gold 72 5561 yards 67.7 117
Red (W) 72 5228 yards 67.1 113
Pink (W) 72 3770 yards 65.2 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bel Air Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.3/123 376 370 535 439 177 511 343 211 418 3380 397 557 210 432 427 405 141 527 456 3552 6932
Blue M: 70.1/121 351 352 525 415 165 491 324 180 385 3188 371 548 177 371 405 379 129 502 373 3255 6443
White M: 69.0/119 335 340 512 415 149 480 307 156 347 3041 354 514 162 371 395 364 129 475 357 3121 6162
Gold M: 67.7/117 276 293 425 370 137 441 269 141 332 2684 338 474 130 352 350 331 110 450 342 2877 5561
Red W: 67.1/113 276 201 425 330 137 441 269 141 332 2552 338 474 130 240 266 331 105 450 342 2676 5228
Pink W: 65.2/107 203 201 330 218 137 307 220 104 220 1940 216 325 108 175 205 218 80 290 213 1830 3770
Handicap 11 7 3 1 17 5 13 9 15 14 4 12 2 6 10 18 8 16
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, Mastercard, NICOS, Saison, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Haruna no Mori CC
Haruna no Mori Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimoakima CC
Shimoakima Country Club
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Takasaki
Taiheiyo Club Takasaki Course
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka Club: #5
Tomioka Club
Tomioka, Gunma
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Blue: #4
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Blue Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Orange: #1
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Orange Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Gold: #3
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Gold Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka GC
Tomioka Golf Club
Tomioka, Gunma
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka CC: #5
PGM Tomioka Country Club - South Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
President CC Karuizawa
President Country Club Karuizawa
Naganohara, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyu-Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seizan GC: #1
Seizan Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me