Umenosato Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6445 yards
|69.6
|121
|Regular
|72
|6163 yards
|68.0
|119
|Senior
|72
|5275 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies
|72
|4943 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Umenosato Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|503
|340
|390
|200
|485
|160
|330
|550
|180
|3138
|330
|191
|330
|390
|480
|155
|621
|440
|370
|3307
|6445
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|495
|320
|375
|180
|470
|140
|315
|530
|143
|2968
|310
|180
|310
|380
|465
|150
|610
|430
|360
|3195
|6163
|Senior M: 66.1/111
|430
|300
|305
|94
|380
|125
|277
|510
|115
|2536
|290
|165
|290
|330
|444
|125
|430
|365
|300
|2739
|5275
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|400
|280
|305
|94
|360
|105
|232
|461
|115
|2352
|280
|127
|290
|330
|444
|125
|410
|315
|270
|2591
|4943
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, AMEX
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
