About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6445 yards 69.6 121
Regular 72 6163 yards 68.0 119
Senior 72 5275 yards 66.1 111
Ladies 72 4943 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Umenosato Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 503 340 390 200 485 160 330 550 180 3138 330 191 330 390 480 155 621 440 370 3307 6445
Regular M: 70.0/119 495 320 375 180 470 140 315 530 143 2968 310 180 310 380 465 150 610 430 360 3195 6163
Senior M: 66.1/111 430 300 305 94 380 125 277 510 115 2536 290 165 290 330 444 125 430 365 300 2739 5275
Ladies W: 66.9/109 400 280 305 94 360 105 232 461 115 2352 280 127 290 330 444 125 410 315 270 2591 4943
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 11 5 17 10 16 4 8 2 14 6 12 18
Par 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 3 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, AMEX
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

