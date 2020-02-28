Gold Fukui Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7005 yards
|Blue
|72
|6561 yards
|White
|72
|6164 yards
|Gold
|72
|5278 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Architect Jim Fazio (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout