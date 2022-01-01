Suginoki-dai Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6725 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6725 yards
|Regular
|72
|6272 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5370 yards
Scorecard for Suginokidai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|459
|162
|393
|470
|350
|355
|158
|279
|559
|3185
|441
|531
|386
|173
|423
|545
|421
|226
|394
|3540
|6725
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|418
|153
|371
|446
|332
|349
|145
|250
|541
|3005
|426
|508
|375
|153
|402
|527
|339
|162
|375
|3267
|6272
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|352
|145
|360
|400
|209
|229
|145
|209
|488
|2537
|357
|500
|243
|136
|346
|459
|307
|131
|354
|2833
|5370
|Handicap
|3
|15
|7
|1
|9
|11
|17
|13
|5
|4
|14
|8
|18
|2
|12
|6
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|35
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, MC, VISA, DC, UC, AMEX, BC, MASTER
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout