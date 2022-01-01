Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Fukui

Suginoki-dai Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6725 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6725 yards
Regular 72 6272 yards
Ladies 72 5370 yards
Scorecard for Suginokidai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 459 162 393 470 350 355 158 279 559 3185 441 531 386 173 423 545 421 226 394 3540 6725
Regular M: 70.7/121 418 153 371 446 332 349 145 250 541 3005 426 508 375 153 402 527 339 162 375 3267 6272
Ladies W: 67.1/113 352 145 360 400 209 229 145 209 488 2537 357 500 243 136 346 459 307 131 354 2833 5370
Handicap 3 15 7 1 9 11 17 13 5 4 14 8 18 2 12 6 16 10
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 35 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1974

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, MC, VISA, DC, UC, AMEX, BC, MASTER
Walking Allowed Yes

Nearby Courses
Gold Fukui CC: #9
Gold Fukui Country Club
Fukui, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Forest Fukui GC
Forest Fukui Golf Club
Fukui, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Echizen Takefu CC: #16
Echizen Takefu Country Club
Echizen, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fukui CC - Middle: #8
Fukui Country Club - Middle/West Course
Sakai, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fukui CC - West: #3
Fukui Country Club - East/West Course
Sakai, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fukui CC - Middle: #9
Fukui Country Club - East/Middle Course
Sakai, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fukui Kokusai CC
Fukui Kokusai Country Club - Toujinbou/Echizen Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Japan Central GC
Japan Central Golf Club
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fukui Kokusai CC
Fukui Kokusai Country Club - Echizen/Kuzuryu Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fukui Kokusai CC
Fukui Kokusai Country Club - Toujinbou/Kuzuryu Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Echizen CC
Echizen Country Club
Awara, Fukui
Private
0.0
0
Awara GC
Awara Golf Club - Lake Course
Awara, Fukui
Semi-Private
0.0
0
