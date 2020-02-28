St. Creek Golf Club - East Course
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3527 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3527 yards
|Regular
|36
|3337 yards
|Front
|36
|3127 yards
|Gold
|36
|2800 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2681 yards
|Queens
|36
|2165 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1989)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
