Nanzan Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7034 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 7034 yards
Back/B 72 6882 yards
Regular/A 72 6506 yards
Regular/B 72 6351 yards
Front/A 72 5830 yards
Front/B 72 5700 yards
Ladies/A 72 5547 yards
Ladies/B 72 5508 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nanzan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 419 552 404 206 403 540 177 388 436 3525 399 369 221 446 542 445 498 189 400 3509 7034
Regular M: 73.1/123 393 507 374 172 379 511 161 357 423 3277 369 344 181 410 515 416 476 162 372 3245 6522
Front M: 69.2/117 322 449 341 160 357 467 151 328 363 2938 350 310 152 360 472 364 465 155 360 2988 5926
Ladies W: 70.2/119 322 449 341 125 296 467 151 289 337 2777 300 310 152 360 426 326 445 137 314 2770 5547
Handicap 9 3 11 15 5 1 17 13 7 6 14 16 12 4 2 8 18 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

