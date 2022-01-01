Nanzan Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7034 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|7034 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6882 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6506 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6351 yards
|Front/A
|72
|5830 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5700 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5547 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5508 yards
Scorecard for Nanzan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|419
|552
|404
|206
|403
|540
|177
|388
|436
|3525
|399
|369
|221
|446
|542
|445
|498
|189
|400
|3509
|7034
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|393
|507
|374
|172
|379
|511
|161
|357
|423
|3277
|369
|344
|181
|410
|515
|416
|476
|162
|372
|3245
|6522
|Front M: 69.2/117
|322
|449
|341
|160
|357
|467
|151
|328
|363
|2938
|350
|310
|152
|360
|472
|364
|465
|155
|360
|2988
|5926
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|322
|449
|341
|125
|296
|467
|151
|289
|337
|2777
|300
|310
|152
|360
|426
|326
|445
|137
|314
|2770
|5547
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|15
|5
|1
|17
|13
|7
|6
|14
|16
|12
|4
|2
|8
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
