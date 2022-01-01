Sanko Golf Club Kyowa Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7218 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7218 yards
|Back
|72
|6814 yards
|Regular
|72
|6357 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5253 yards
Scorecard for Kyowa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|409
|392
|193
|600
|399
|425
|435
|205
|536
|3594
|436
|182
|543
|404
|371
|212
|407
|580
|416
|3551
|7145
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|387
|376
|180
|579
|377
|390
|413
|170
|515
|3387
|417
|166
|519
|379
|353
|191
|395
|569
|388
|3377
|6764
|White M: 70.7/121
|363
|354
|164
|552
|349
|358
|393
|137
|486
|3156
|392
|130
|495
|360
|337
|158
|382
|515
|363
|3132
|6288
|Red W: 67.1/113
|332
|319
|156
|497
|316
|316
|305
|113
|437
|2791
|331
|103
|460
|322
|308
|142
|261
|436
|324
|2687
|5478
|Handicap
|5
|13
|9
|3
|17
|7
|1
|11
|15
|2
|12
|16
|6
|14
|10
|8
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Penncross Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 5,500 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
