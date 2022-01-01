Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Daiju Golf Club Toyota Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 5976 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Left 72 5976 yards 69.2 117
Back/Right 72 5926 yards
Regular/Left 72 5670 yards 68.5 115
Regular/Right 72 5619 yards
Ladies/Left 72 5332 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Right 72 5281 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Daiki Toyota Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 422 331 153 324 282 492 144 459 164 2771 370 426 134 435 321 171 373 488 487 3205 5976
Regular M: 68.5/115 411 307 135 297 273 474 133 440 141 2611 342 407 123 418 303 163 351 479 473 3059 5670
Ladies W: 67.1/113 398 287 120 278 256 458 113 423 139 2472 335 388 112 398 276 156 310 471 414 2860 5332
Handicap 1 5 11 7 15 3 13 9 17 4 6 18 10 14 16 12 2 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 3 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

