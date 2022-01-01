Daiju Golf Club Toyota Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 5976 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left
|72
|5976 yards
|69.2
|117
|Back/Right
|72
|5926 yards
|Regular/Left
|72
|5670 yards
|68.5
|115
|Regular/Right
|72
|5619 yards
|Ladies/Left
|72
|5332 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Right
|72
|5281 yards
Scorecard for Daiki Toyota Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|422
|331
|153
|324
|282
|492
|144
|459
|164
|2771
|370
|426
|134
|435
|321
|171
|373
|488
|487
|3205
|5976
|Regular M: 68.5/115
|411
|307
|135
|297
|273
|474
|133
|440
|141
|2611
|342
|407
|123
|418
|303
|163
|351
|479
|473
|3059
|5670
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|398
|287
|120
|278
|256
|458
|113
|423
|139
|2472
|335
|388
|112
|398
|276
|156
|310
|471
|414
|2860
|5332
|Handicap
|1
|5
|11
|7
|15
|3
|13
|9
|17
|4
|6
|18
|10
|14
|16
|12
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout