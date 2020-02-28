Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6870 yards
Slope 134
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6870 yards
|73.3
|134
|Back (W)
|72
|6870 yards
|80.8
|146
|Regular
|72
|6495 yards
|71.4
|132
|Regular (W)
|72
|6495 yards
|78.5
|144
|Front
|72
|6100 yards
|69.4
|128
|Front (W)
|72
|6100 yards
|76.2
|139
|Men
|72
|5405 yards
|66.4
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5405 yards
|72.0
|129
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MUFG, UFJ, NICOS, DC, VISA, MASTER, AMEX, JCB, Cedyna, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
