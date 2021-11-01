Fujioka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6852 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6852 yards
|Regular
|72
|6363 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5403 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Peter Thomson (1971)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout