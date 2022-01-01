Tsukuba Gakuen Golf Club in Sakuragawa, Ibaraki, Japan | GolfPass
Tsukuba Gakuen Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6648 yards
Slope 118
Rating 69.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6648 yards 69.4 118
BT (W) 72 6630 yards 74.2
RT 72 6148 yards 67.4 115
RT (W) 72 6148 yards 71.6 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukuba Gakuen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.4/118 502 357 365 202 442 175 576 365 315 3299 398 366 395 150 516 208 327 375 614 3349 6648
Regular M: 67.4/115 W: 71.6/123 490 335 342 169 417 137 549 340 293 3072 375 344 368 110 491 180 305 353 550 3076 6148
Handicap 5 11 15 7 1 17 3 9 13 10 14 4 18 2 8 16 12 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

