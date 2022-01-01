Tsukuba Gakuen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6648 yards
Slope 118
Rating 69.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6648 yards
|69.4
|118
|BT (W)
|72
|6630 yards
|74.2
|RT
|72
|6148 yards
|67.4
|115
|RT (W)
|72
|6148 yards
|71.6
|123
Scorecard for Tsukuba Gakuen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.4/118
|502
|357
|365
|202
|442
|175
|576
|365
|315
|3299
|398
|366
|395
|150
|516
|208
|327
|375
|614
|3349
|6648
|Regular M: 67.4/115 W: 71.6/123
|490
|335
|342
|169
|417
|137
|549
|340
|293
|3072
|375
|344
|368
|110
|491
|180
|305
|353
|550
|3076
|6148
|Handicap
|5
|11
|15
|7
|1
|17
|3
|9
|13
|10
|14
|4
|18
|2
|8
|16
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout