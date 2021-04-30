Asia Shimodate Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6937 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/L
|72
|6937 yards
|BT/R
|72
|6878 yards
|RT/L
|72
|6549 yards
|RT/R
|72
|6494 yards
|LT/R
|72
|5572 yards
|LT/L
|72
|5553 yards
Scorecard for Asia Shimodate Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|538
|437
|388
|185
|516
|367
|234
|395
|430
|3490
|462
|177
|337
|540
|406
|141
|423
|445
|513
|3444
|6934
|White M: 72.4/121 W: 74.1/125
|516
|420
|372
|163
|491
|347
|209
|381
|392
|3291
|432
|158
|320
|523
|393
|127
|396
|431
|478
|3258
|6549
|Red W: 70.2/119
|462
|308
|293
|127
|413
|331
|147
|330
|322
|2733
|344
|124
|320
|484
|351
|109
|322
|310
|456
|2820
|5553
|Handicap
|11
|1
|15
|17
|7
|9
|13
|3
|5
|4
|16
|14
|8
|6
|18
|10
|2
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout