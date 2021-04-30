Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Asia Shimodate Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6937 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/L 72 6937 yards
BT/R 72 6878 yards
RT/L 72 6549 yards
RT/R 72 6494 yards
LT/R 72 5572 yards
LT/L 72 5553 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asia Shimodate Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 538 437 388 185 516 367 234 395 430 3490 462 177 337 540 406 141 423 445 513 3444 6934
White M: 72.4/121 W: 74.1/125 516 420 372 163 491 347 209 381 392 3291 432 158 320 523 393 127 396 431 478 3258 6549
Red W: 70.2/119 462 308 293 127 413 331 147 330 322 2733 344 124 320 484 351 109 322 310 456 2820 5553
Handicap 11 1 15 17 7 9 13 3 5 4 16 14 8 6 18 10 2 12
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

