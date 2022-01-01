Iwase Sakuragawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6785 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6785 yards
|71.7
|Back (W)
|72
|6785 yards
|76.9
|Regular
|72
|6341 yards
|69.7
|Regular (W)
|72
|6341 yards
|74.6
|Front
|72
|5440 yards
|66.4
|Front (W)
|72
|5440 yards
|69.9
Scorecard for Iwase Sakuragawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|363
|569
|391
|207
|393
|488
|424
|161
|462
|3458
|323
|400
|604
|442
|171
|492
|320
|186
|389
|3327
|6785
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|349
|541
|367
|174
|372
|454
|376
|147
|433
|3213
|298
|383
|588
|412
|167
|461
|295
|162
|362
|3128
|6341
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|278
|420
|335
|127
|324
|400
|353
|129
|319
|2685
|273
|349
|532
|368
|126
|422
|218
|137
|330
|2755
|5440
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|16
|10
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
