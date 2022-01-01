Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Iwase Sakuragawa Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6785 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6785 yards 71.7
Back (W) 72 6785 yards 76.9
Regular 72 6341 yards 69.7
Regular (W) 72 6341 yards 74.6
Front 72 5440 yards 66.4
Front (W) 72 5440 yards 69.9
Scorecard for Iwase Sakuragawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 363 569 391 207 393 488 424 161 462 3458 323 400 604 442 171 492 320 186 389 3327 6785
Regular M: 70.7/121 349 541 367 174 372 454 376 147 433 3213 298 383 588 412 167 461 295 162 362 3128 6341
Ladies W: 67.1/113 278 420 335 127 324 400 353 129 319 2685 273 349 532 368 126 422 218 137 330 2755 5440
Handicap 15 3 9 13 7 1 11 17 5 16 10 4 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

