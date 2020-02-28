Sapporo Bay Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7018 yards
|75.2
|137
|Blue
|72
|6491 yards
|72.7
|131
|Blue (W)
|72
|6491 yards
|78.6
|147
|White
|72
|5972 yards
|70.3
|125
|White (W)
|72
|5972 yards
|75.8
|141
|Red (W)
|72
|5151 yards
|71.3
|131
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 5,000 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
