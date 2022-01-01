Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Sweden Hills Golf Club - West/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6818 yards
RT 72 6156 yards
FT 72 5066 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 513 410 406 168 441 370 418 188 539 3453 381 553 202 517 306 432 389 185 400 3365 6818
White M: 70.7/121 479 386 385 150 390 325 329 163 496 3103 351 503 175 471 306 369 359 151 368 3053 6156
Red W: 67.1/113 433 304 335 123 242 265 273 106 446 2527 328 377 153 357 268 319 312 97 328 2539 5066
Handicap 15 1 5 17 3 9 11 13 7 2 14 18 6 8 4 12 16 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 6,600 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

