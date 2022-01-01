Sweden Hills Golf Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6818 yards
|RT
|72
|6156 yards
|FT
|72
|5066 yards
Scorecard for Nishi/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|513
|410
|406
|168
|441
|370
|418
|188
|539
|3453
|381
|553
|202
|517
|306
|432
|389
|185
|400
|3365
|6818
|White M: 70.7/121
|479
|386
|385
|150
|390
|325
|329
|163
|496
|3103
|351
|503
|175
|471
|306
|369
|359
|151
|368
|3053
|6156
|Red W: 67.1/113
|433
|304
|335
|123
|242
|265
|273
|106
|446
|2527
|328
|377
|153
|357
|268
|319
|312
|97
|328
|2539
|5066
|Handicap
|15
|1
|5
|17
|3
|9
|11
|13
|7
|2
|14
|18
|6
|8
|4
|12
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 6,600 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout