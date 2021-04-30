Barato Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 125
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6742 yards
|73.6
|125
|White
|72
|6297 yards
|70.1
|120
|White (W)
|72
|6297 yards
|72.5
|122
Scorecard for Barato Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.6/125
|410
|402
|152
|495
|379
|385
|547
|208
|410
|3388
|427
|170
|372
|383
|514
|180
|394
|498
|416
|3354
|6742
|White M: 70.1/120 W: 72.5/122
|394
|376
|131
|472
|357
|362
|492
|180
|379
|3143
|410
|148
|352
|350
|492
|148
|370
|479
|405
|3154
|6297
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|1
|13
|9
|3
|15
|7
|4
|18
|8
|14
|2
|12
|16
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
