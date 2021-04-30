Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Barato Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 125
Rating 73.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6742 yards 73.6 125
White 72 6297 yards 70.1 120
White (W) 72 6297 yards 72.5 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Barato Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.6/125 410 402 152 495 379 385 547 208 410 3388 427 170 372 383 514 180 394 498 416 3354 6742
White M: 70.1/120 W: 72.5/122 394 376 131 472 357 362 492 180 379 3143 410 148 352 350 492 148 370 479 405 3154 6297
Handicap 11 5 17 1 13 9 3 15 7 4 18 8 14 2 12 16 10 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

