Tojoko Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6482 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6482 yards 70.7 121
Reg 72 6198 yards 69.8 118
Ladies (W) 72 5218 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tojoko Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 317 500 355 430 365 200 445 510 153 3275 375 395 497 370 163 491 330 158 428 3207 6482
Regular M: 69.8/118 307 485 330 418 345 189 430 487 137 3128 360 370 487 350 151 480 311 147 414 3070 6198
Ladies W: 67.1/113 277 440 298 324 320 157 310 385 103 2614 318 324 380 337 119 428 247 123 328 2604 5218
Handicap 13 1 11 3 9 15 5 7 17 4 12 2 10 14 8 16 18 6
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

