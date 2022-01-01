Tojoko Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6482 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6482 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg
|72
|6198 yards
|69.8
|118
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5218 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Tojoko Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|317
|500
|355
|430
|365
|200
|445
|510
|153
|3275
|375
|395
|497
|370
|163
|491
|330
|158
|428
|3207
|6482
|Regular M: 69.8/118
|307
|485
|330
|418
|345
|189
|430
|487
|137
|3128
|360
|370
|487
|350
|151
|480
|311
|147
|414
|3070
|6198
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|277
|440
|298
|324
|320
|157
|310
|385
|103
|2614
|318
|324
|380
|337
|119
|428
|247
|123
|328
|2604
|5218
|Handicap
|13
|1
|11
|3
|9
|15
|5
|7
|17
|4
|12
|2
|10
|14
|8
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
