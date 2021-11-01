Shinokayama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6301 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6301 yards
|RT
|72
|5988 yards
|FT
|72
|5760 yards
|LT
|72
|5204 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, MasterCard, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
