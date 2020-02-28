Kinojo Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7004 yards
|73.4
|Champion (W)
|72
|7004 yards
|78.8
|Back
|72
|6529 yards
|71.2
|Back (W)
|72
|6529 yards
|76.3
|Regular (W)
|72
|6059 yards
|73.7
|Regular
|72
|6059 yards
|69.1
|Front
|72
|5624 yards
|67.5
|Front (W)
|72
|5624 yards
|71.5
|Men
|72
|5368 yards
|66.7
|Ladies
|72
|5368 yards
|70.4
Year Built 1992
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1992) Donald Knott (1992) Gary Linn (1992)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
