Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Okayama International Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Okayama Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 393 210 348 397 417 383 582 157 537 3424 370 381 536 177 400 182 431 393 596 3466 6890
Blue M: 73.0/122 372 186 336 385 401 369 568 137 522 3276 341 364 516 156 388 165 418 375 584 3307 6583
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 357 186 320 370 386 354 500 137 497 3107 322 348 499 156 375 158 400 362 571 3191 6298
Red W: 70.2/119 343 156 172 305 279 282 434 128 459 2558 309 323 379 133 363 141 328 244 415 2635 5193
Handicap 7 15 9 5 1 13 3 17 11 12 14 2 16 10 18 8 4 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kinojo GC
Kinojo Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinokayama GC
Shinokayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takebe no Mori GC: #18
Takebe no Mori Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Okayama GC
Great Okayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pinetree GC: #14
Pinetree Golf Club
Takahashi, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasaoka CC
Kasaoka Country Club
Kasaoka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akasaka CC: #1
Akasaka Country Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akasaka Lakeside CC: #1
Akasaka Lakeside Country Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takahashi Country Club
Takahashi, Okayama
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo GC
Sanyo Golf Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me