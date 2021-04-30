Okayama International Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Okayama Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|393
|210
|348
|397
|417
|383
|582
|157
|537
|3424
|370
|381
|536
|177
|400
|182
|431
|393
|596
|3466
|6890
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|372
|186
|336
|385
|401
|369
|568
|137
|522
|3276
|341
|364
|516
|156
|388
|165
|418
|375
|584
|3307
|6583
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|357
|186
|320
|370
|386
|354
|500
|137
|497
|3107
|322
|348
|499
|156
|375
|158
|400
|362
|571
|3191
|6298
|Red W: 70.2/119
|343
|156
|172
|305
|279
|282
|434
|128
|459
|2558
|309
|323
|379
|133
|363
|141
|328
|244
|415
|2635
|5193
|Handicap
|7
|15
|9
|5
|1
|13
|3
|17
|11
|12
|14
|2
|16
|10
|18
|8
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
