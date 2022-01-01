Kurashiki Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6763 yards
Slope 140
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6763 yards
|73.3
|140
|Full Back (W)
|72
|6763 yards
|79.5
|143
|Back
|72
|6419 yards
|71.7
|137
|Back (W)
|72
|6419 yards
|77.7
|139
|Reg
|72
|6128 yards
|70.3
|134
|Reg (W)
|72
|6128 yards
|76.1
|136
|Fro
|72
|5227 yards
|66.5
|125
|Fro (W)
|72
|5227 yards
|71.3
|124
|Ladies
|72
|4871 yards
|64.5
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4871 yards
|68.8
|118
Scorecard for Kurashiki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|526
|351
|573
|448
|161
|346
|357
|367
|221
|3350
|405
|359
|450
|496
|173
|439
|529
|188
|374
|3413
|6763
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|500
|329
|548
|435
|146
|332
|340
|353
|208
|3191
|385
|344
|420
|476
|154
|417
|496
|174
|362
|3228
|6419
|Red W: 67.1/113
|436
|297
|441
|364
|131
|292
|289
|252
|172
|2674
|299
|292
|362
|366
|103
|350
|392
|120
|295
|2579
|5253
|Handicap
|9
|15
|5
|1
|13
|11
|3
|7
|17
|6
|8
|2
|10
|16
|12
|4
|14
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ NICOS, DINERS, UC, MASTER
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout