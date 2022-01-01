Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Kurashiki Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6763 yards
Slope 140
Rating 73.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6763 yards 73.3 140
Full Back (W) 72 6763 yards 79.5 143
Back 72 6419 yards 71.7 137
Back (W) 72 6419 yards 77.7 139
Reg 72 6128 yards 70.3 134
Reg (W) 72 6128 yards 76.1 136
Fro 72 5227 yards 66.5 125
Fro (W) 72 5227 yards 71.3 124
Ladies 72 4871 yards 64.5 121
Ladies (W) 72 4871 yards 68.8 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kurashiki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 526 351 573 448 161 346 357 367 221 3350 405 359 450 496 173 439 529 188 374 3413 6763
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 500 329 548 435 146 332 340 353 208 3191 385 344 420 476 154 417 496 174 362 3228 6419
Red W: 67.1/113 436 297 441 364 131 292 289 252 172 2674 299 292 362 366 103 350 392 120 295 2579 5253
Handicap 9 15 5 1 13 11 3 7 17 6 8 2 10 16 12 4 14 18
Par 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ NICOS, DINERS, UC, MASTER
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

