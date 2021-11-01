Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Nishinomiya Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3434 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3434 yards
|Regular
|36
|3198 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2638 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
