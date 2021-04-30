Yomiuri Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 131
Rating 75.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7236 yards
|75.0
|131
|Back
|72
|6831 yards
|73.2
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6831 yards
|80.1
|Regular
|72
|6419 yards
|71.1
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6419 yards
|77.7
|Front
|72
|6000 yards
|68.8
|120
|Front (W)
|72
|6000 yards
|75.4
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5487 yards
|72.1
|Senior
|72
|5487 yards
|66.4
|113
|Ladies
|72
|5487 yards
|66.4
|123
|Senior (W)
|72
|5487 yards
|72.1
Scorecard for Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|419
|551
|211
|439
|414
|346
|372
|242
|552
|3546
|474
|390
|402
|201
|389
|459
|623
|193
|559
|3690
|7236
|White M: 73.1/123
|398
|531
|200
|420
|396
|326
|355
|218
|526
|3370
|438
|369
|371
|189
|363
|421
|595
|178
|537
|3461
|6831
|Gold M: 70.7/121
|372
|511
|200
|397
|375
|305
|337
|194
|494
|3185
|412
|347
|344
|171
|339
|403
|545
|158
|515
|3234
|6419
|Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|344
|476
|185
|368
|353
|295
|322
|179
|472
|2994
|391
|320
|311
|150
|312
|386
|508
|143
|485
|3006
|6000
|Red W: 67.1/113
|324
|358
|185
|347
|330
|280
|309
|134
|432
|2699
|375
|299
|297
|127
|297
|345
|483
|123
|442
|2788
|5487
|Handicap
|7
|9
|17
|1
|5
|13
|11
|15
|3
|6
|14
|2
|16
|10
|4
|8
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1961)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout