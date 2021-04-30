Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Yomiuri Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 131
Rating 75.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7236 yards 75.0 131
Back 72 6831 yards 73.2 123
Back (W) 72 6831 yards 80.1
Regular 72 6419 yards 71.1 121
Regular (W) 72 6419 yards 77.7
Front 72 6000 yards 68.8 120
Front (W) 72 6000 yards 75.4
Ladies (W) 72 5487 yards 72.1
Senior 72 5487 yards 66.4 113
Ladies 72 5487 yards 66.4 123
Senior (W) 72 5487 yards 72.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yomiuri Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 419 551 211 439 414 346 372 242 552 3546 474 390 402 201 389 459 623 193 559 3690 7236
White M: 73.1/123 398 531 200 420 396 326 355 218 526 3370 438 369 371 189 363 421 595 178 537 3461 6831
Gold M: 70.7/121 372 511 200 397 375 305 337 194 494 3185 412 347 344 171 339 403 545 158 515 3234 6419
Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 344 476 185 368 353 295 322 179 472 2994 391 320 311 150 312 386 508 143 485 3006 6000
Red W: 67.1/113 324 358 185 347 330 280 309 134 432 2699 375 299 297 127 297 345 483 123 442 2788 5487
Handicap 7 9 17 1 5 13 11 15 3 6 14 2 16 10 4 8 18 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1961)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

