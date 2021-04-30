Yomiuri Country Club - Hikari Course
About
Holes 12
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 1323 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|36
|1323 yards
|Red
|36
|1061 yards
Scorecard for Light Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 54.0/101
|120
|118
|81
|135
|146
|70
|83
|125
|77
|955
|135
|117
|116
|120
|118
|81
|135
|146
|70
|1038
|1993
|Red W: 55.0/103
|120
|91
|81
|110
|102
|70
|59
|94
|77
|804
|110
|62
|85
|120
|91
|81
|110
|102
|70
|831
|1635
|Handicap
|8
|6
|10
|16
|2
|12
|18
|4
|14
|7
|5
|9
|15
|1
|11
|17
|3
|13
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout