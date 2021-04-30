Yomiuri Country Club - Hikari Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

About

Holes 12
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 1323 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 36 1323 yards
Red 36 1061 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Light Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 54.0/101 120 118 81 135 146 70 83 125 77 955 135 117 116 120 118 81 135 146 70 1038 1993
Red W: 55.0/103 120 91 81 110 102 70 59 94 77 804 110 62 85 120 91 81 110 102 70 831 1635
Handicap 8 6 10 16 2 12 18 4 14 7 5 9 15 1 11 17 3 13
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

