Takarazuka Classic Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 71
Length 6514 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6514 yards
|Blue
|71
|6141 yards
|Green
|71
|5794 yards
|Pink
|71
|5610 yards
|Red
|71
|4861 yards
Scorecard for Takarazuka Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/121
|519
|421
|390
|147
|519
|200
|401
|347
|397
|3341
|341
|387
|440
|551
|176
|350
|363
|169
|396
|3173
|6514
|Regular M: 69.7/119
|500
|382
|375
|127
|503
|169
|384
|332
|383
|3155
|330
|352
|398
|530
|148
|330
|353
|159
|386
|2986
|6141
|Front M: 68.2/115
|481
|368
|362
|118
|487
|158
|368
|315
|327
|2984
|309
|328
|345
|509
|142
|313
|343
|145
|376
|2810
|5794
|Lady W: 69.2/117
|478
|360
|352
|112
|473
|147
|353
|310
|321
|2906
|289
|301
|343
|491
|136
|295
|340
|135
|374
|2704
|5610
|Lady Pink W: 66.1/111
|418
|298
|264
|112
|407
|100
|311
|250
|278
|2438
|289
|260
|248
|449
|136
|295
|310
|135
|301
|2423
|4861
|Handicap
|13
|5
|3
|17
|15
|11
|1
|9
|7
|16
|6
|2
|14
|12
|8
|4
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Giichi Sato (1961)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Orico, Saison, OMC, KC, Diners, Life, TS3, GF
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
