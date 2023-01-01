Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 71
Length 6514 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6514 yards
Blue 71 6141 yards
Green 71 5794 yards
Pink 71 5610 yards
Red 71 4861 yards
Scorecard for Takarazuka Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/121 519 421 390 147 519 200 401 347 397 3341 341 387 440 551 176 350 363 169 396 3173 6514
Regular M: 69.7/119 500 382 375 127 503 169 384 332 383 3155 330 352 398 530 148 330 353 159 386 2986 6141
Front M: 68.2/115 481 368 362 118 487 158 368 315 327 2984 309 328 345 509 142 313 343 145 376 2810 5794
Lady W: 69.2/117 478 360 352 112 473 147 353 310 321 2906 289 301 343 491 136 295 340 135 374 2704 5610
Lady Pink W: 66.1/111 418 298 264 112 407 100 311 250 278 2438 289 260 248 449 136 295 310 135 301 2423 4861
Handicap 13 5 3 17 15 11 1 9 7 16 6 2 14 12 8 4 18 10
Par 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Giichi Sato (1961)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Orico, Saison, OMC, KC, Diners, Life, TS3, GF
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

