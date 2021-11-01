Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Mikawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6718 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6718 yards
Regular 72 6290 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, MasterCard, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sun Belgravia CC
Sun Belgravia Country Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Tradition GC: Clubhouse
The Tradition Golf Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chukyo GC Ishino: Clubhouse
Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Creek GC - South: #4
St. Creek Golf Club - South Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Creek GC - West: #7
St. Creek Golf Club - West Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Creek GC - East: #4
St. Creek Golf Club - East Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Tubac Golf Resort
Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Sea Palms
From $214
BrianOar - #8 from tee to green
Travel Offers
Gamble Sands 1 Night 2 Rounds Package
From $309
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Travel Offers
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $225
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
Travel Offers
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
From $200
Featured Content
cgt-beman-chess-set-1.jpg
Articles
This quirky chess set is a Cool Golf Thing
direct-to-consumer-golf-bags-shapland-hero.jpeg
Articles
Direct-to-consumer golf products guide: golf bags
Grand Cypress New Course - no. 17
Articles
Orlando's Grand Cypress Resort reveals new direction
lido-wisconsin-rendering
Articles
Lido shuffle: long-lost pre-WWII golf course will be revived beside Wisconsin resort
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me