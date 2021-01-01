Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Hirao Country Club - North Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3384 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Also known as Hirao Country Club - Queen Course.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 36 3384 yards
Regular 36 3321 yards
Ladies 36 2872 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFC, Mastercard, Jcb, VISA, UC, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Hirao CC - East: #3
Hirao Country Club - East Course
Hirao, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirao CC - West: #7
Hirao Country Club - West Course
Hirao, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Belgravia CC
Sun Belgravia Country Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mikawa CC
Mikawa Country Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
0.0
0
Write Review
The Tradition GC: Clubhouse
The Tradition Golf Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chukyo GC Ishino: Clubhouse
Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course
Toyota, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujioka CC
Fujioka Country Club
Toyota, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyoshi Country Club - East Course
Miyoshi, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyoshi Country Club - West Course
Miyoshi, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagoya Golf Club - Wago Course
Togo, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aichi Country Club
Nagoya, Aichi
0.0
0
Write Review

Search Near Me