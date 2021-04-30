Tsukude Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6715 yards
|72.0
|123
|White
|72
|6221 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6221 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5138 yards
Scorecard for Tsukude Comes Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|378
|365
|175
|388
|380
|535
|187
|410
|498
|3316
|370
|195
|388
|524
|410
|396
|161
|397
|558
|3399
|6715
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|360
|335
|153
|359
|353
|509
|158
|380
|471
|3078
|354
|177
|363
|496
|374
|369
|136
|368
|506
|3143
|6221
|Red W: 70.2/119
|314
|310
|143
|329
|327
|436
|123
|247
|423
|2652
|288
|126
|337
|442
|340
|339
|115
|335
|461
|2783
|5435
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout