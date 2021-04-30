Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Tsukude Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6715 yards 72.0 123
White 72 6221 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6221 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5138 yards
Scorecard for Tsukude Comes Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 378 365 175 388 380 535 187 410 498 3316 370 195 388 524 410 396 161 397 558 3399 6715
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 360 335 153 359 353 509 158 380 471 3078 354 177 363 496 374 369 136 368 506 3143 6221
Red W: 70.2/119 314 310 143 329 327 436 123 247 423 2652 288 126 337 442 340 339 115 335 461 2783 5435
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 17 5 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

