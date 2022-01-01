Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Nukata Golf Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6602 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6602 yards 72.2 131
Back (W) 72 6602 yards 79.1 141
Regular 72 6098 yards 69.5 128
Regular (W) 72 6098 yards 76.3 136
Front 72 5353 yards 65.7 118
Front (W) 72 5353 yards 71.8 127
Ladies 72 4582 yards 62.3 110
Ladies (W) 72 4582 yards 67.3 118
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 333 515 147 427 431 375 514 221 339 3302 497 389 186 358 517 421 383 177 400 3328 6630
Blue M: 70.7/121 314 478 126 388 402 350 480 195 315 3048 475 354 166 339 482 388 360 148 376 3088 6136
White M: 70.0/120 314 478 126 388 402 350 480 195 315 3048 475 354 166 339 482 388 337 148 346 3035 6083
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 287 460 120 356 386 350 438 174 315 2886 475 325 145 339 467 350 326 127 316 2870 5756
Red W: 67.1/113 277 400 107 326 347 322 408 154 305 2646 448 305 119 317 445 314 302 106 296 2652 5298
Handicap 15 5 17 3 1 9 7 11 13 6 10 14 8 2 4 12 18 16
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB,UFJ, Nicos, DC, Visa, Mastercard, TS3, Amex, Diners Club

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

