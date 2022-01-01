Nukata Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6602 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6602 yards
|72.2
|131
|Back (W)
|72
|6602 yards
|79.1
|141
|Regular
|72
|6098 yards
|69.5
|128
|Regular (W)
|72
|6098 yards
|76.3
|136
|Front
|72
|5353 yards
|65.7
|118
|Front (W)
|72
|5353 yards
|71.8
|127
|Ladies
|72
|4582 yards
|62.3
|110
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4582 yards
|67.3
|118
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|333
|515
|147
|427
|431
|375
|514
|221
|339
|3302
|497
|389
|186
|358
|517
|421
|383
|177
|400
|3328
|6630
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|314
|478
|126
|388
|402
|350
|480
|195
|315
|3048
|475
|354
|166
|339
|482
|388
|360
|148
|376
|3088
|6136
|White M: 70.0/120
|314
|478
|126
|388
|402
|350
|480
|195
|315
|3048
|475
|354
|166
|339
|482
|388
|337
|148
|346
|3035
|6083
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|287
|460
|120
|356
|386
|350
|438
|174
|315
|2886
|475
|325
|145
|339
|467
|350
|326
|127
|316
|2870
|5756
|Red W: 67.1/113
|277
|400
|107
|326
|347
|322
|408
|154
|305
|2646
|448
|305
|119
|317
|445
|314
|302
|106
|296
|2652
|5298
|Handicap
|15
|5
|17
|3
|1
|9
|7
|11
|13
|6
|10
|14
|8
|2
|4
|12
|18
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,UFJ, Nicos, DC, Visa, Mastercard, TS3, Amex, Diners Club
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
