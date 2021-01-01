Hirao Country Club - East Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3551 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Hirao Country Club - Knight Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|36
|3551 yards
|Regular
|36
|3368 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2804 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFC, Mastercard, Jcb, VISA, UC, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
