Sun Belgravia Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Back
|72
|7011 yards
|Blue/SwmiBack
|72
|6515 yards
|White/Regular
|72
|6052 yards
|Yellow/Senior
|72
|5619 yards
|Red/Ladies
|72
|4948 yards
|Pink/Senior (W)
|72
|4519 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire is required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout