Tokai Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6543 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6543 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6015 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5110 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tokai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 400 408 500 198 490 370 168 405 375 3314 370 175 480 426 368 345 170 500 395 3229 6543
Regular M: 70.7/121 381 367 455 153 464 329 150 386 350 3035 348 150 465 356 345 325 160 470 361 2980 6015
Ladies W: 67.1/113 332 234 431 139 412 295 120 286 320 2569 289 135 387 296 278 276 151 403 326 2541 5110
Handicap 3 7 5 9 15 17 13 1 11 16 18 12 4 2 6 14 10 8
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No light clothing such as T-shirts, jeans & sandals that follow general etiquette. Please wear a jacket.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

