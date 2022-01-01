Tokai Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6543 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6543 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6015 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5110 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Tokai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|400
|408
|500
|198
|490
|370
|168
|405
|375
|3314
|370
|175
|480
|426
|368
|345
|170
|500
|395
|3229
|6543
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|381
|367
|455
|153
|464
|329
|150
|386
|350
|3035
|348
|150
|465
|356
|345
|325
|160
|470
|361
|2980
|6015
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|332
|234
|431
|139
|412
|295
|120
|286
|320
|2569
|289
|135
|387
|296
|278
|276
|151
|403
|326
|2541
|5110
|Handicap
|3
|7
|5
|9
|15
|17
|13
|1
|11
|16
|18
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No light clothing such as T-shirts, jeans & sandals that follow general etiquette. Please wear a jacket.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout