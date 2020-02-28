14 Hill's Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6803 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6803 yards
|Regular
|72
|6272 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Architect Graham Marsh (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Internet Access
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Available SportsTable Tennis
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
