Akechi Golf Club - Hirukawa Course - East/Middle
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6753 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6753 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6356 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5928 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5139 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|421
|423
|504
|176
|410
|349
|372
|175
|549
|3379
|415
|186
|414
|545
|372
|401
|150
|393
|506
|3382
|6761
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|400
|402
|478
|156
|378
|336
|360
|162
|536
|3208
|390
|162
|387
|509
|360
|390
|138
|366
|476
|3178
|6386
|Front M: 69.2/117
|355
|383
|434
|129
|367
|312
|335
|139
|525
|2979
|381
|147
|372
|498
|310
|372
|125
|345
|427
|2977
|5956
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|340
|373
|410
|124
|250
|291
|261
|107
|406
|2562
|339
|125
|306
|465
|273
|251
|106
|263
|413
|2541
|5103
|Handicap
|4
|10
|2
|8
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|3
|11
|13
|1
|7
|5
|9
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hirochika Tomizawa (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout