Akechi Golf Club - Hirukawa Course - Middle/West
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6683 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6683 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6289 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5883 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5063 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|415
|186
|414
|545
|372
|401
|150
|393
|506
|3382
|397
|214
|480
|342
|483
|402
|361
|182
|440
|3301
|6683
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|390
|162
|387
|509
|360
|390
|138
|366
|476
|3178
|385
|195
|472
|317
|471
|374
|342
|166
|422
|3144
|6322
|Front M: 69.2/117
|381
|147
|372
|498
|310
|372
|125
|345
|427
|2977
|368
|155
|464
|304
|458
|339
|337
|144
|351
|2920
|5897
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|339
|125
|306
|465
|273
|251
|106
|263
|413
|2541
|351
|131
|402
|283
|412
|296
|211
|131
|351
|2568
|5109
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|1
|7
|5
|9
|15
|17
|10
|8
|2
|12
|14
|4
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hirochika Tomizawa (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout