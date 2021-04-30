Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Adonis Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6477 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6477 yards
Regular 72 6105 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Adonis Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 73.1/123 441 183 321 623 149 384 458 522 374 3455 465 468 326 147 533 324 414 214 549 3440 6895
Ladies W: 74.1/125 441 183 321 623 149 384 458 522 374 3455 465 468 326 147 533 324 414 214 549 3440 6895
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 11 5 17 4 10 16 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Architect Arnold Palmer (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

FootGolf

