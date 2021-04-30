Adonis Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6477 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6477 yards
|Regular
|72
|6105 yards
Scorecard for Adonis Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 73.1/123
|441
|183
|321
|623
|149
|384
|458
|522
|374
|3455
|465
|468
|326
|147
|533
|324
|414
|214
|549
|3440
|6895
|Ladies W: 74.1/125
|441
|183
|321
|623
|149
|384
|458
|522
|374
|3455
|465
|468
|326
|147
|533
|324
|414
|214
|549
|3440
|6895
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|5
|17
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Architect Arnold Palmer (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsFootGolf
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout