Iwamura Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6839 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6839 yards
|Blue
|72
|6465 yards
|White
|72
|6055 yards
|Yellow
|72
|5442 yards
|Red
|72
|4607 yards
Scorecard for Iwamura Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|383
|407
|234
|464
|405
|190
|310
|530
|317
|3240
|380
|458
|444
|190
|447
|354
|158
|352
|352
|3135
|6375
|Blue M: 70.0/119
|383
|397
|198
|464
|405
|166
|310
|479
|317
|3119
|366
|458
|417
|190
|447
|354
|158
|352
|352
|3094
|6213
|White M: 69.2/117
|354
|370
|176
|445
|388
|141
|289
|460
|316
|2939
|343
|431
|384
|148
|437
|329
|137
|327
|332
|2868
|5807
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|312
|347
|141
|423
|335
|118
|280
|445
|295
|2696
|321
|416
|363
|120
|420
|310
|123
|312
|320
|2705
|5401
|Red W: 66.9/109
|277
|260
|118
|368
|315
|116
|274
|383
|293
|2404
|301
|327
|292
|119
|366
|300
|125
|284
|317
|2431
|4835
|Handicap
|3
|11
|9
|7
|1
|17
|13
|5
|15
|4
|6
|8
|12
|16
|10
|18
|2
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ / DC / UC / JCB / VISA / NICOS / Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout