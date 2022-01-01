Iwamura Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6839 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6839 yards
Blue 72 6465 yards
White 72 6055 yards
Yellow 72 5442 yards
Red 72 4607 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 383 407 234 464 405 190 310 530 317 3240 380 458 444 190 447 354 158 352 352 3135 6375
Blue M: 70.0/119 383 397 198 464 405 166 310 479 317 3119 366 458 417 190 447 354 158 352 352 3094 6213
White M: 69.2/117 354 370 176 445 388 141 289 460 316 2939 343 431 384 148 437 329 137 327 332 2868 5807
Gold M: 66.1/111 312 347 141 423 335 118 280 445 295 2696 321 416 363 120 420 310 123 312 320 2705 5401
Red W: 66.9/109 277 260 118 368 315 116 274 383 293 2404 301 327 292 119 366 300 125 284 317 2431 4835
Handicap 3 11 9 7 1 17 13 5 15 4 6 8 12 16 10 18 2 14
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ / DC / UC / JCB / VISA / NICOS / Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access

