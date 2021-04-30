Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6506 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6506 yards 71.4 123
White 72 6077 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5640 yards 69.2 117
Green (W) 72 5640 yards 70.2 119
Red 72 5089 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 5089 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Forest Mizunami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 439 176 397 525 407 176 577 348 328 3373 479 181 549 382 339 180 334 276 413 3133 6506
Yellow M: 70.7/121 422 156 375 512 387 164 559 327 311 3213 462 165 515 358 291 160 323 260 330 2864 6077
Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 406 143 361 464 371 147 461 305 287 2945 448 151 488 338 271 146 308 260 285 2695 5640
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 335 117 317 406 320 95 433 305 287 2615 436 130 366 338 271 110 278 260 285 2474 5089
Handicap 3 17 5 1 7 13 11 9 15 10 12 2 6 4 18 16 14 8
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

