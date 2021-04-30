Forest Mizunami Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6506 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6506 yards
|71.4
|123
|White
|72
|6077 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5640 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green (W)
|72
|5640 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red
|72
|5089 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5089 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Forest Mizunami Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|439
|176
|397
|525
|407
|176
|577
|348
|328
|3373
|479
|181
|549
|382
|339
|180
|334
|276
|413
|3133
|6506
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|422
|156
|375
|512
|387
|164
|559
|327
|311
|3213
|462
|165
|515
|358
|291
|160
|323
|260
|330
|2864
|6077
|Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|406
|143
|361
|464
|371
|147
|461
|305
|287
|2945
|448
|151
|488
|338
|271
|146
|308
|260
|285
|2695
|5640
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|335
|117
|317
|406
|320
|95
|433
|305
|287
|2615
|436
|130
|366
|338
|271
|110
|278
|260
|285
|2474
|5089
|Handicap
|3
|17
|5
|1
|7
|13
|11
|9
|15
|10
|12
|2
|6
|4
|18
|16
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout