U Green Nakatsugawa Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6729 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6729 yards
|72.6
|123
|BT (W)
|72
|6729 yards
|77.9
|RT
|72
|6237 yards
|70.5
|121
|RT (W)
|72
|6237 yards
|75.5
|LT (W)
|72
|5615 yards
|71.8
Scorecard for U Green Nakatsugawa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|384
|441
|373
|160
|544
|338
|526
|186
|433
|3385
|382
|186
|536
|344
|550
|404
|435
|170
|337
|3344
|6729
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|367
|403
|337
|146
|523
|300
|506
|158
|411
|3151
|356
|167
|502
|286
|520
|375
|410
|149
|321
|3086
|6237
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|285
|367
|305
|135
|475
|248
|456
|131
|398
|2800
|297
|125
|464
|244
|482
|337
|344
|115
|307
|2715
|5515
|Handicap
|9
|3
|13
|15
|1
|7
|5
|11
|17
|10
|16
|4
|12
|2
|8
|6
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
