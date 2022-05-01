Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

U Green Nakatsugawa Golf Club

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6729 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6729 yards 72.6 123
BT (W) 72 6729 yards 77.9
RT 72 6237 yards 70.5 121
RT (W) 72 6237 yards 75.5
LT (W) 72 5615 yards 71.8
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for U Green Nakatsugawa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 384 441 373 160 544 338 526 186 433 3385 382 186 536 344 550 404 435 170 337 3344 6729
Regular M: 70.7/121 367 403 337 146 523 300 506 158 411 3151 356 167 502 286 520 375 410 149 321 3086 6237
Ladies W: 70.2/119 285 367 305 135 475 248 456 131 398 2800 297 125 464 244 482 337 344 115 307 2715 5515
Handicap 9 3 13 15 1 7 5 11 17 10 16 4 12 2 8 6 14 18
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

