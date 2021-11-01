Three Lakes Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6945 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6945 yards
|73.8
|Champ (W)
|72
|6945 yards
|79.2
|Back
|72
|6364 yards
|71.1
|Back (W)
|72
|6364 yards
|76.2
|Regular
|72
|6010 yards
|69.6
|Regular (W)
|72
|6010 yards
|74.3
|Gold
|72
|5659 yards
|68.3
|Gold (W)
|72
|5659 yards
|72.5
|Ladies
|72
|5530 yards
|71.8
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Architect Peter Thomson (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
