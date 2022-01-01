Kuwana Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7280 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/White
|72
|7280 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/Yellow
|72
|6838 yards
|Regular/White
|72
|6784 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front/White
|72
|6399 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Yellow
|72
|6342 yards
|Front/Yellow
|72
|5951 yards
|Ladies/White
|72
|5864 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/Yellow
|72
|5427 yards
Scorecard for Kuwana Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|437
|419
|575
|180
|404
|380
|535
|224
|438
|3592
|433
|548
|220
|455
|445
|205
|410
|537
|435
|3688
|7280
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|419
|390
|546
|164
|377
|363
|525
|197
|414
|3395
|410
|505
|202
|384
|412
|185
|382
|508
|401
|3389
|6784
|White M: 70.7/121
|404
|361
|539
|150
|360
|336
|502
|174
|386
|3212
|390
|493
|185
|363
|378
|162
|358
|489
|369
|3187
|6399
|Red W: 70.2/119
|389
|328
|484
|137
|333
|331
|404
|152
|365
|2923
|370
|460
|171
|340
|352
|132
|307
|467
|342
|2941
|5864
|Handicap
|7
|11
|1
|17
|3
|13
|5
|15
|9
|8
|2
|16
|12
|4
|18
|14
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1960)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout