Kuwana Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7280 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/White 72 7280 yards 74.9 131
Back/Yellow 72 6838 yards
Regular/White 72 6784 yards 73.1 123
Front/White 72 6399 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Yellow 72 6342 yards
Front/Yellow 72 5951 yards
Ladies/White 72 5864 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/Yellow 72 5427 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kuwana Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 437 419 575 180 404 380 535 224 438 3592 433 548 220 455 445 205 410 537 435 3688 7280
Blue M: 73.1/123 419 390 546 164 377 363 525 197 414 3395 410 505 202 384 412 185 382 508 401 3389 6784
White M: 70.7/121 404 361 539 150 360 336 502 174 386 3212 390 493 185 363 378 162 358 489 369 3187 6399
Red W: 70.2/119 389 328 484 137 333 331 404 152 365 2923 370 460 171 340 352 132 307 467 342 2941 5864
Handicap 7 11 1 17 3 13 5 15 9 8 2 16 12 4 18 14 6 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1960)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

