Nagashima Country Club - South/West Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7080 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/New
|72
|7080 yards
|72.6
|Back/Old
|72
|7057 yards
|73.4
|Reg/Old
|72
|6685 yards
|Reg/New
|72
|6666 yards
|Front/Old
|72
|6299 yards
|Front/New
|72
|6226 yards
Scorecard for South/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|382
|171
|586
|407
|209
|406
|546
|361
|449
|3517
|394
|439
|557
|193
|393
|388
|544
|240
|392
|3540
|7057
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|363
|150
|563
|389
|190
|386
|527
|339
|413
|3320
|376
|418
|528
|173
|372
|371
|530
|225
|372
|3365
|6685
|Red W: 71.7/123
|345
|132
|539
|372
|167
|371
|509
|314
|389
|3138
|355
|380
|500
|151
|349
|350
|514
|209
|353
|3161
|6299
|Handicap
|6
|12
|2
|8
|14
|16
|18
|4
|10
|5
|11
|1
|7
|13
|15
|17
|3
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
