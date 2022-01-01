Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Ise Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7042 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7042 yards
|Regular
|72
|6573 yards
|74.2
|127
|Ladies
|72
|5568 yards
Scorecard for Ise
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|391
|568
|145
|444
|331
|198
|401
|545
|409
|3432
|378
|543
|434
|379
|211
|387
|418
|599
|226
|3575
|7007
|Regular M: 74.2/127
|372
|543
|131
|428
|310
|176
|385
|507
|389
|3241
|358
|515
|393
|362
|195
|375
|403
|567
|164
|3332
|6573
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|355
|485
|126
|329
|295
|142
|370
|479
|370
|2951
|333
|470
|380
|342
|175
|358
|353
|517
|159
|3087
|6038
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|1
|17
|9
|5
|13
|7
|14
|10
|2
|18
|8
|16
|4
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout