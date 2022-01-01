Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Ise Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7042 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7042 yards
Regular 72 6573 yards 74.2 127
Ladies 72 5568 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ise
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 391 568 145 444 331 198 401 545 409 3432 378 543 434 379 211 387 418 599 226 3575 7007
Regular M: 74.2/127 372 543 131 428 310 176 385 507 389 3241 358 515 393 362 195 375 403 567 164 3332 6573
Ladies W: 71.7/123 355 485 126 329 295 142 370 479 370 2951 333 470 380 342 175 358 353 517 159 3087 6038
Handicap 11 3 15 1 17 9 5 13 7 14 10 2 18 8 16 4 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

