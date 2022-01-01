Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Suzuka Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6621 yards
Regular 72 6343 yards
Ladies 72 5934 yards
Scorecard for Suzuka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 554 381 165 378 436 173 405 524 366 3382 398 444 373 178 395 156 361 375 514 3194 6576
Regular M: 72.4/119 543 355 151 370 415 161 390 515 359 3259 378 431 366 152 482 146 345 336 500 3136 6395
Ladies W: 71.7/123 516 345 129 355 382 146 368 495 342 3078 345 400 348 135 462 126 332 326 477 2951 6029
Handicap 7 17 15 11 1 5 3 13 9 2 8 18 6 4 16 14 12 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

