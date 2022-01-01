Kuwana Kokusai Golf Club - Suzuka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6621 yards
|Regular
|72
|6343 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5934 yards
Scorecard for Suzuka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|554
|381
|165
|378
|436
|173
|405
|524
|366
|3382
|398
|444
|373
|178
|395
|156
|361
|375
|514
|3194
|6576
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|543
|355
|151
|370
|415
|161
|390
|515
|359
|3259
|378
|431
|366
|152
|482
|146
|345
|336
|500
|3136
|6395
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|516
|345
|129
|355
|382
|146
|368
|495
|342
|3078
|345
|400
|348
|135
|462
|126
|332
|326
|477
|2951
|6029
|Handicap
|7
|17
|15
|11
|1
|5
|3
|13
|9
|2
|8
|18
|6
|4
|16
|14
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
