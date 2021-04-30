Fujiwara Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6879 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6879 yards
|73.0
|123
|White
|72
|6334 yards
|72.4
|119
|Red
|72
|5375 yards
|71.7
|115
|Red (W)
|72
|5375 yards
|72.0
|119
Scorecard for Middle/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|389
|365
|526
|397
|181
|411
|406
|152
|510
|3337
|394
|460
|167
|531
|377
|393
|201
|434
|585
|3542
|6879
|White M: 72.4/119
|370
|346
|505
|367
|155
|392
|389
|127
|485
|3136
|346
|398
|137
|502
|345
|360
|162
|384
|564
|3198
|6334
|Red M: 71.7/115 W: 72.0/119
|323
|277
|460
|302
|111
|359
|298
|111
|421
|2662
|297
|326
|114
|447
|304
|318
|117
|342
|448
|2713
|5375
|Handicap
|6
|10
|2
|12
|8
|14
|16
|18
|4
|7
|11
|9
|13
|15
|5
|17
|1
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
