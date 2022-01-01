Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Nagashima Country Club - North/West Course

Rating Index Rating

0

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7034 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Old 72 7034 yards 73.3
Back/New 72 6876 yards 72.3
Reg/Old 72 6657 yards
Reg/New 72 6468 yards
Front/Old 72 6233 yards
Front/Old 72 6032 yards
Scorecard for North/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 437 480 418 204 381 461 408 170 535 3494 394 439 557 193 393 388 544 240 392 3540 7034
Regular M: 73.1/123 414 462 395 186 358 432 391 147 507 3292 376 418 528 173 372 371 530 225 372 3365 6657
Ladies W: 71.7/123 391 443 359 168 339 408 363 121 480 3072 355 380 500 151 349 350 514 209 353 3161 6233
Handicap 3 9 11 5 7 1 13 15 17 4 10 12 6 8 2 14 16 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

