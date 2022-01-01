Nagashima Country Club - North/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7034 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Old
|72
|7034 yards
|73.3
|Back/New
|72
|6876 yards
|72.3
|Reg/Old
|72
|6657 yards
|Reg/New
|72
|6468 yards
|Front/Old
|72
|6233 yards
|Front/Old
|72
|6032 yards
Scorecard for North/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|437
|480
|418
|204
|381
|461
|408
|170
|535
|3494
|394
|439
|557
|193
|393
|388
|544
|240
|392
|3540
|7034
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|414
|462
|395
|186
|358
|432
|391
|147
|507
|3292
|376
|418
|528
|173
|372
|371
|530
|225
|372
|3365
|6657
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|391
|443
|359
|168
|339
|408
|363
|121
|480
|3072
|355
|380
|500
|151
|349
|350
|514
|209
|353
|3161
|6233
|Handicap
|3
|9
|11
|5
|7
|1
|13
|15
|17
|4
|10
|12
|6
|8
|2
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
