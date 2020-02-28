Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6711 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6711 yards
|BT
|72
|6354 yards
|RT
|72
|6025 yards
|FT
|72
|5730 yards
|LBT
|72
|4954 yards
|LFT
|72
|4871 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato (1998) Masashi Ozaki (1998)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout